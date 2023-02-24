39°F
Letters

LETTER: Ramirez cartoon on gun violence

Evan Whipple Las Vegas
February 23, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
FILE - This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarte ...
FILE - This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department in San Francisco. Families of those killed and wounded in a rural California shooting rampage in 2017 are suing manufacturers and sellers of "ghost gun" kits that provide easy-to-assemble firearm parts that make it difficult to track or regulate owners. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

I’m glad Michael Ramirez chose to address America’s epidemic of gun massacres in his Feb. 15 cartoon. I agree with him that mental illness, culture, indifference, inhumanity, desire for fame and evil are ingredients in our mass shootings. My question: Are we the only country with these character flaws and, if not, why don’t any other countries have more massacres than days in the year like we do?

