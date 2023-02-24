LETTER: Ramirez cartoon on gun violence
Don’t ignore the availability of weapons as a cause of mass shootings.
I’m glad Michael Ramirez chose to address America’s epidemic of gun massacres in his Feb. 15 cartoon. I agree with him that mental illness, culture, indifference, inhumanity, desire for fame and evil are ingredients in our mass shootings. My question: Are we the only country with these character flaws and, if not, why don’t any other countries have more massacres than days in the year like we do?