LETTER: Ramirez cartoon on spineless GOP was right on

Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Michael Ramirez’s Friday editorial cartoon depicting the spineless Republican Party hit the nail squarely on the head. Did you see this, party moguls? Do you understand how desperately we need leadership that can help thwart the intrusion of hard-left politics? You certainly show up when it’s time to raise funds. Forget the funds. Find us people who care about the conservative values of this country and have the backbone to challenge the hard left “crazies.”