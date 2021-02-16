55°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Ramirez cartoon on spineless GOP was right on

Steve Bayliff Las Vegas
February 15, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Jo ...
Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Michael Ramirez’s Friday editorial cartoon depicting the spineless Republican Party hit the nail squarely on the head. Did you see this, party moguls? Do you understand how desperately we need leadership that can help thwart the intrusion of hard-left politics? You certainly show up when it’s time to raise funds. Forget the funds. Find us people who care about the conservative values of this country and have the backbone to challenge the hard left “crazies.”

MOST READ
1
‘X Rocks’ show caters to adults in new Las Vegas Strip venue
‘X Rocks’ show caters to adults in new Las Vegas Strip venue
2
$231K table game jackpot connects on the Strip
$231K table game jackpot connects on the Strip
3
Brayden Smith, ‘Jeopardy!’ champ from Las Vegas, dies at 24
Brayden Smith, ‘Jeopardy!’ champ from Las Vegas, dies at 24
4
COVID restrictions change today. Here’s what you need to know
COVID restrictions change today. Here’s what you need to know
5
Kyle Busch’s Daytona dream ends in violent last-lap crash
Kyle Busch’s Daytona dream ends in violent last-lap crash
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
LETTER: Republicans want it both ways on Trump
Maureen McFarland Mesquite

Why did Sens. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and the other loyal Trump Republicans in Congress hide when the supporters of Donald Trump entered the Capitol building on Jan. 6?

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: The impeachment sham
Jill Levy North Las Vegas

So this sham impeachment is President Joe Biden’s plan to “unify” the country.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
LETTER: Politicians and systemic racism
Tom Hoover Las Vegas

We are being told by our elected political class, a class well-compensated and extremely privileged, that we as a nation are systemically racist.

(NDOT)
LETTER: NDOT’s HOV lane fixation
Marc Olson Las Vegas

Las Vegas-area drivers today are frustrated with HOV lanes that they can’t use.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: UNLV administration stands up to campus authoritarians
Joe Stockman Henderson

Two Democrat UNLV student organizations tried to get UNLV to revoke student organization status for a campus chapter of the national conservative student group Turning Point USA.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
LETTER: Democrats will regret killing the filibuster
Victor Moss Las Vegas

Everyone claiming that the Senate should end the filibuster ought to ask themselves if they favor national reciprocity for concealed gun carrying.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Forget the Trump impeachment trial
David Macbeth Las Vegas

Forget impeachment. It is a political trial that solves nothing. Prosecute Donald Trump for insurrection under criminal law. Why?