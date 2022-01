Artist draws something critical of the GOP. Hell has frozen over.

Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Shocker. Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez drew something critical of the GOP. “At the one-year anniversary of the Jan.6 Capitol riots,” he notes, “the GOP continues to pretend it never happened, undermining the party’s credibility with voters.” Hell has frozen over.