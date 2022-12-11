51°F
LETTER: Ramirez hits the mark

Bill Walker Las Vegas
December 10, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex view the floral tributes for the la ...
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex view the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Michael Ramirez’s Friday cartoon “Harry and Megan, the royal Kardashians,” hit the nail on their uncrowned heads. As usual, his unparalleled artistry and cultural poignancy — setting these two buffoons in the restaurant scene in “When Harry Met Sally” — produced another classic.

Mr. Ramirez gave voice to how many of us feel about these publicity-starved crownless castaways. The unroyal and unworthy Harry and Megan are reality show-show offs clawing their way to their 15 minutes of fame.

