LETTER: Ramirez hits the mark
Skewering the unroyal couple.
Michael Ramirez’s Friday cartoon “Harry and Megan, the royal Kardashians,” hit the nail on their uncrowned heads. As usual, his unparalleled artistry and cultural poignancy — setting these two buffoons in the restaurant scene in “When Harry Met Sally” — produced another classic.
Mr. Ramirez gave voice to how many of us feel about these publicity-starved crownless castaways. The unroyal and unworthy Harry and Megan are reality show-show offs clawing their way to their 15 minutes of fame.