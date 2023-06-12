LETTER: Ramirez is too hard of RFK Jr.

FILE - Attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the New York State Capitol, May 14, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist and scion of one of the country’s most famous political families, is running for president. Kennedy, a Democrat, filed a statement of candidacy Wednesday, April 6, 2023, with the Federal Election Commission. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

I have two comments regarding Michael Ramirez’s Tuesday cartoon depicting Robert Kennedy Jr. as a clown.

First, if you actually listen to Mr. Kennedy and read his books, you will see that he is a thoughtful, intelligent man pointing out what is probably the most important issue of our time: Our government is not working for the common people. So of course the establishment will do everything it can to tar him as a fool. Regardless of whether you agree with him on vaccine policies (and his position is far more nuanced than just being an “anti-vaxxer”), this is a way for the elites he threatens to disparage him.

Secondly, the guy he is challenging has trouble forming coherent sentences and finding his way offstage. So it seems ridiculous to dismiss Mr. Kennedy as a candidate.