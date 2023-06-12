76°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Ramirez is too hard of RFK Jr.

Dave Newton Las Vegas
June 11, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
FILE - Attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the New York State Capitol, May 14, 2019, in Al ...
FILE - Attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the New York State Capitol, May 14, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist and scion of one of the country’s most famous political families, is running for president. Kennedy, a Democrat, filed a statement of candidacy Wednesday, April 6, 2023, with the Federal Election Commission. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

I have two comments regarding Michael Ramirez’s Tuesday cartoon depicting Robert Kennedy Jr. as a clown.

First, if you actually listen to Mr. Kennedy and read his books, you will see that he is a thoughtful, intelligent man pointing out what is probably the most important issue of our time: Our government is not working for the common people. So of course the establishment will do everything it can to tar him as a fool. Regardless of whether you agree with him on vaccine policies (and his position is far more nuanced than just being an “anti-vaxxer”), this is a way for the elites he threatens to disparage him.

Secondly, the guy he is challenging has trouble forming coherent sentences and finding his way offstage. So it seems ridiculous to dismiss Mr. Kennedy as a candidate.

MOST READ
1
Mansion built by famed football walk-on lists for $7M
Mansion built by famed football walk-on lists for $7M
2
Rain falls over Spring Mountains; chance continues into Monday
Rain falls over Spring Mountains; chance continues into Monday
3
Lawsuit: Rhodes Ranch HOA bullied resident after crash
Lawsuit: Rhodes Ranch HOA bullied resident after crash
4
Why Barry Manilow’s Thursday show at Westgate was canceled
Why Barry Manilow’s Thursday show at Westgate was canceled
5
Three killed after stolen car hits pickup truck in North Las Vegas
Three killed after stolen car hits pickup truck in North Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Hundreds turn out for Bill Fayne’s memorial
Hundreds turn out for Bill Fayne’s memorial
Aces bounce back from 1st loss with victory over Sky
Aces bounce back from 1st loss with victory over Sky
Knights star expected to play in Game 5 against Panthers
Knights star expected to play in Game 5 against Panthers
‘I’m just happy’: LGBTQ+ community members get a second chance at prom
‘I’m just happy’: LGBTQ+ community members get a second chance at prom
Knights look to raise Stanley Cup in front of home fans
Knights look to raise Stanley Cup in front of home fans
Grande closing: Regulars lament end of a Summerlin Starbucks
Grande closing: Regulars lament end of a Summerlin Starbucks