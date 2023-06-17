LETTER: Ramirez ‘Planet of the Apes’ reference was on target

The California state flag flies next to a home on Highway 94 south Potrero, Calif., on Monday, June 20, 2016. (Hayne Palmour IV/San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

Letter writer Robert Bencivenga (June 10 Review-Journal) is laughing at a recent Michael Ramirez cartoon that depicts the Golden Gate Bridge broken in a manner reminiscent of the final scene from “Planet Of The Apes.” Mr. Bencivenga explains that his burst of hilarity arises from the fact that California has the fifth-biggest economy in the world.

There are, however, elements of California reality — especially in San Francisco — that are not quite as humorous as the Golden State’s GDP.

The National Review recently reported that the owner of two of San Francisco’s largest hotels is closing the properties, “stating that the city faces ‘major challenges.’” The closures were announced less than one week after the launch of a $6 million ad campaign intended to counteract San Francisco’s “global reputation as a drug and crime ridden hell hole” — a description noted by San Fransicko author, Michael Shellenberger, who has blamed many of the city’s problems on far left leadership.

National Review also reports that “San Francisco “has been struggling with rising crime and homelessness and public defecation crises” — and notes the abandonment of downtown by Whole Foods, Nordstrom and Office Depot.

The Guardian asks: “Why is San Fransisco covered in human feces?” “60 Minutes” recently did a segment on a San Francisco resident whose home has been burglarized 10 times in three years.

Maybe there is more to quality of life than just GDP. Maybe — as is so often the case — Michael Ramirez got it right. Maybe, if those in charge of California and San Francisco had different priorities, the state wouldn’t have the fifth-biggest economy in the world. Maybe it would be fourth.