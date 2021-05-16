LETTER: Ramirez right on about Liz Cheney, GOP

Republicans can’t become a Trump cult. Mr. Trump is a valued senior member and advisor, but the party must move on.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Michael Ramirez hit it on the head with his Tuesday editorial cartoon. Why give Liz Cheney the boot because she disagrees with Donald Trump? He has yet to prove his claims of the “stolen election.”

Disagreement makes for better compromise. If the GOP doesn’t moderate its Trump worship and quit blindly following his emotional impulses, I’m afraid we’re going to be status quo for four, maybe more, years. Mr. Trump is a valued senior member and advisor, but the party must move on.