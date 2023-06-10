LETTER: Ramirez swings and misses on California

Spring time sunny day bring life to the Northern California coastline near Monterrey and Santa Cruz, California.

A loud guffaw filled my kitchen as I glanced at the broken Golden Gate Bridge in Wednesday’s editorial cartoon by Michael Ramirez. Using GDP as a measurement, the state of California generates 15 percent of America’s domestic production and is the fifth biggest economy in the world, just behind Germany and just ahead of India and the United Kingdom. California’s production of goods and services has increased every year since 1997 and is projected to increase again in 2023. It’s the reason I found Mr. Ramirez’s cartoon so hilarious.