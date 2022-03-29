LETTER: Ramirez whiffs on Jackson cartoon

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, talks to media as she meets with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. If confirmed, she would be the court's first Black female justice. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

In his Thursday editorial cartoon, the Review-Journal’s Michael Ramirez implies that the credentials of appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, could be put on a single 45 rpm record. Whether one agrees with or disagrees with her decisions, her credentials for the court have not been challenged by any member of the Senate so far, whether Republican or Democrat.

Several judges on the high court had far fewer credentials than Judge Jackson when they were nominated.