Letters

LETTER: Ramirez’s Cuba cartoon was right on the money

Ian Gecker Las Vegas
July 20, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Michael Ramirez’s Thursday editorial cartoon (“Exchange American progressives for Cubans seeking liberty’) was right on the money. So here’s my plan:

Send the Squad, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris, the entire Biden Cabinet and any other progressive who wants to go to Cuba on rickety rafts 90 miles away. And bring the Cubans who want liberty and freedom to America on fleets of 737s.

It’s only fair.

