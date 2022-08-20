94°F
LETTER: Ranked-choice voting amplifies the voices of voters

Sondra Cosgrove Las Vegas
August 19, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
As a supporter of the ballot question to adopt open primaries with ranked-choice voting in the general election. I would like to set the record straight.

Many voters feel they are being forced to choose between the lesser of two evils and want change. The Better Voting Nevada ballot question creates an open primary with all top-of-the-ticket candidates on one ballot and empowers all voters to participate. Unlike California’s system, Question 3 expands choices and gives us a wider range of ideas to debate. The top five candidates in each of these races will move forward to the general election, which allows candidates who have good ideas but lack millions in funds to stay viable.

To ensure that elected officials represent the will of we the people, the ballot question allows voters to rank the candidates in order of preference. If a candidate receives more than 50 percent of the votes, that person wins. If no one receives majority support, the candidate with the least votes drops off and their voters’ second-place vote goes to their selected second-place candidate. This runoff process continues until a candidate has a majority and wins.

Our constitutions recognize and protect the rights of the people, and our ballot question centers the people and amplifies their voices over party influence.

