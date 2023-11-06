60°F
Letters

LETTER: Ranked-choice voting is more inclusive

Kim S. Uhlik Las Vegas
November 5, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Las Vegas Review-Journal
Las Vegas Review-Journal

In our democratic system, politicians are supposed to represent the varied views of all their constituents rather than a monolithic ideology.

There is no such thing as a homogeneous “red” or “blue” state, county, city or voting district. There are citizens of nearly every persuasion living in each of these entities. They are entitled to honest representation.

But gerrymandering and extremism have disenfranchised a number of citizens, whose concerns are rejected out of hand. Ranked-choice voting addresses this undemocratic aberration by diluting extremism through the empowerment of candidates holding a wider range of views, while allowing extremists to place their highest vote for their candidate.

