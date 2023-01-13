LETTER: Ranked-choice voting is so easy …

Clark County election workers set up voting booths at the Cora Coleman Senior Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

According to the Review-Journal’s Tuesday editorial, a first-grader can explain how traditional elections work, but adults can’t handle ranked-choice voting because it is too confusing. I propose an experiment for elementary school teachers.

Set up a ranked-choice voting scenario for your class, such as favorite foods. Pick five or six options and have the students rank the choices. Then have the class tabulate the results showing each step until there is a winner. It will be a short lesson in civics and a lot of fun for the students. Evaluate how well the students did and let the Review-Journal know. I think the students will do just fine with ranked-choice voting.