Letters

LETTER: Ranked-choice voting is so easy …

Ray Lillehaug Las Vegas
January 12, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Clark County election workers set up voting booths at the Cora Coleman Senior Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.
Clark County election workers set up voting booths at the Cora Coleman Senior Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

According to the Review-Journal’s Tuesday editorial, a first-grader can explain how traditional elections work, but adults can’t handle ranked-choice voting because it is too confusing. I propose an experiment for elementary school teachers.

Set up a ranked-choice voting scenario for your class, such as favorite foods. Pick five or six options and have the students rank the choices. Then have the class tabulate the results showing each step until there is a winner. It will be a short lesson in civics and a lot of fun for the students. Evaluate how well the students did and let the Review-Journal know. I think the students will do just fine with ranked-choice voting.

LETTER: Funding Nevada’s public schools
Richard L. Strickland Las Vegas

In his Jan. 8 commentary on Nevada school funding, Victor Joecks tells us we have decades of evidence that additional funding does not help the state’s public schools improve outcomes. That is wrong.

(Review-Journal file)
LETTER: DMV puts the squeeze on senior citizen
Terri Perkins Las Vegas

If Nevada DMV officials need motorists to use online and kiosk services, why would they make a senior citizen with failing eyesight go to the DMV to turn in his driver’s license to obtain a Real ID?

