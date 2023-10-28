LETTER: Ranked-choice voting is the wrong way to go

The two-party system may be broken, but if you want to vote, file for the party that most fits your liking or wait until the general election when all votes count.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Your Monday story on ranked-choice voting proves why it isn’t a viable option.

If people really want to vote in a primary, they can register as the affiliation of their candidate of choice. Taking votes and redistributing them among the other vote-getters is wrong. If I vote for an outsider, I voted for that person and don’t care about the others. Why should the powers take it upon themselves to add votes — including my vote — to others who didn’t earn my vote?

What’s really interesting and perplexing is why third-party candidates always lose big if they have the larger voting bloc because many people have lost their taste for Democrats and Republicans.