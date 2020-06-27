LETTER: Rayshard Brooks death in Atlanta a result of unfortunate decisions

Interim Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Theresa Mikulas’s Tuesday letter to the editor regarding the tragic death of Rayshard Brooks was full of misinformation.

What is shown on the body cams is a by-the-book DWI investigation. Mr. Brooks made the unfortunate decision to try to escape when he was being handcuffed. He initiated the physical altercation. That is resisting a lawful arrest. He is seen punching one of the officers. That is an assault. He takes the officer’s Taser.That is a theft. While fleeing, he turns and fires the Taser at the officer.

If Ms. Mikulas had bothered to investigate, she would have found that Georgia state law list a Taser as a deadly weapon. Law enforcement officers are trained to properly use a Taser as an alternative to deadly physical force. Members of the public are not trained and to use a Taser on the police would, in the least, incapacitate an officer, rendering the officer’s firearm vulnerable.

All officers are taught that they cannot (like everyone else) shoot an unarmed fleeing felon. Mr Brooks was armed and turned and used that deadly weapon. His death is a tragedy that never should have happened but for his bad choices.