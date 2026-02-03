56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Reaching for straws

A photo of Alex Pretti is displayed during a vigil for Alex Pretti by nurses and their supporte ...
A photo of Alex Pretti is displayed during a vigil for Alex Pretti by nurses and their supporters outside VA NY Harbor Healthcare System, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
More Stories
(AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File)
LETTER: What’s going on in Minnesota?
The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Congress needs to exert oversight
FILE - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
LETTER: Minnesota pols bear some of the blame
LETTER: Clark County School District ignores survey on start times
Herbert Linden Henderson
February 2, 2026 - 9:01 pm
 

It is not hard to believe that columnist Victor Joecks would attempt to defend the cold-blooded killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis as comparable to breaking a window with a stone (Wednesday Review-Journal). That is the kind of cold-hearted analogy someone creates when reaching for straws.

But could Mr Joecks explain how many split-second decisions had to be made by the shooters between shots three and four, or five and six, or six and seven, or seven and eight, or eight and nine?

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Congress needs to exert oversight
Nathan Lachenmyer Las Vegas

Elections determine who governs. They do not eliminate the need for limits on executive power.

MORE STORIES