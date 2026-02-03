LETTER: Reaching for straws

A photo of Alex Pretti is displayed during a vigil for Alex Pretti by nurses and their supporters outside VA NY Harbor Healthcare System, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

It is not hard to believe that columnist Victor Joecks would attempt to defend the cold-blooded killing of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis as comparable to breaking a window with a stone (Wednesday Review-Journal). That is the kind of cold-hearted analogy someone creates when reaching for straws.

But could Mr Joecks explain how many split-second decisions had to be made by the shooters between shots three and four, or five and six, or six and seven, or seven and eight, or eight and nine?