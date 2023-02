Regarding “why Johnny might finally learn to read (January 25).”

Before you get too excited about a full phonics approach to teaching reading remember that you can spell “fish” “ghoti” (the “gh” in enough, the “o” in women, and the “ti” in nation) ghoti = fish.

Teaching reading is difficult. You’ll look for shortcuts to get a six year-old going phonics help but it’s only a too. There is much more to it.