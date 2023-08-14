LETTER: Reagan family values an eye-opener

President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Michael Reagan’s Tuesday commentary (“Reagan family values vs. Biden family values”) could not have better illustrated the stark differences between two presidents — Ronald Reagan and Joe Biden — regarding their beliefs and methods of dealing with difficult family issues. His refreshingly honest comments about how his father, President Reagan, dealt with Michael’s decision to drop out of college, sharply contrasts with the Biden manner of dealing with Hunter Biden’s drug habits and various other issues.