98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Reagan family values an eye-opener

Chris Murray Las Vegas
August 14, 2023 - 10:58 am
 
President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Michael Reagan’s Tuesday commentary (“Reagan family values vs. Biden family values”) could not have better illustrated the stark differences between two presidents — Ronald Reagan and Joe Biden — regarding their beliefs and methods of dealing with difficult family issues. His refreshingly honest comments about how his father, President Reagan, dealt with Michael’s decision to drop out of college, sharply contrasts with the Biden manner of dealing with Hunter Biden’s drug habits and various other issues.

MOST READ
1
Raiders legend calls Josh Jacobs situation ‘almost like collusion’
Raiders legend calls Josh Jacobs situation ‘almost like collusion’
2
Bally’s may have higher priorities than Tropicana ballpark
Bally’s may have higher priorities than Tropicana ballpark
3
Analysis: Ruggs’ road back to NFL after prison long, not impossible
Analysis: Ruggs’ road back to NFL after prison long, not impossible
4
VICTOR JOECKS: How much CCSD teachers make will stun you
VICTOR JOECKS: How much CCSD teachers make will stun you
5
Raiders open preseason with victory over 49ers
Raiders open preseason with victory over 49ers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
LETTER: Bidenomics won’t make the history books
LETTER: Bidenomics won’t make the history books
LETTER: Review-Journal, GOP run cover for dangerous Donald Trump
LETTER: Review-Journal, GOP run cover for dangerous Donald Trump
LETTER: Here’s how to tell if you have a political bias
LETTER: Here’s how to tell if you have a political bias
LETTER: Who cares if IRS whistleblower is gay?
LETTER: Who cares if IRS whistleblower is gay?
LETTER: Trump an albatross to GOP
LETTER: Trump an albatross to GOP
LETTER: Turning a blind eye to Joe Biden
LETTER: Turning a blind eye to Joe Biden