LETTER: Realtors are taking seriously their obligations

Your Wednesday article, “Las Vegas real estate agents using loopholes to charge higher commissions,” misrepresents the reality of how the real estate industry is implementing changes resulting from the 2024 National Association of Realtors settlement. It unfairly suggests widespread misconduct and paints Nevada agents as skirting the rules, based largely on anonymous sources and without acknowledging the broader context.

Let’s be clear: The rules resulting from the settlement, which went into effect in August, are being taken seriously by Realtors across Nevada and the nation. These rules reinforce what has long been true — compensation for real estate agents is negotiable between clients and their agents.

What the article fails to note is that the settlement prohibits offers of compensation on the “multiple listing service” but does not prohibit buyers and sellers from having conversations with their agents about compensation. That’s a critical distinction. In fact, the new rules help facilitate more transparent conversations about how agents are paid, ensuring that consumers understand and agree to compensation terms before engaging an agent’s services.

The suggestion based on anonymous sources that agents are exploiting “loopholes” is a brazen leap. If there are isolated cases of behavior that violate ethical standards or the spirit of the agreement, those should be investigated But suggesting an industry-wide conspiracy based on vague anecdotes undermines public trust and disrespects the professionals who serve Nevada families every day to help them with the most important financial transaction of their lives.

Realtors remain committed to increasing transparency, reinforcing consumer choice and upholding the highest ethical standards. That includes full compliance with the settlement terms and a continued focus on helping buyers and sellers make informed, confident decisions.