LETTER: Reasons for local teacher shortage are obvious

Surprise, surprise, the Clark County School District has a serious teacher shortage. If you go back 50 years, you will find the exact same problems we are having today in education. It has been occurring every year since then.

Why, you ask? The specific problems in the teaching profession are far too numerous to be mentioned in the opinion page of a daily newspaper. And why hasn’t anything been done about it? The primary problem lies at the feet of the embedded attitudes we have in this country that “those that can’t do teach.” That teaching “is not a true profession” and that “teachers work only part of the year and don’t deserve a year’s pay.”

If members of the school board truly want to end the shortage, and want to see a general improvement in education, they need to immediately stop the rhetoric of how important they think classroom teachers are while at the same time making them feel like society’s pariah. The same goes for the entire population of this country. Other countries have done this and are not experiencing the same problems as us in educating their youth.