LETTER: Recent letter defending capitalism was right on

The Nov. 8 Review-Journal included the best letter to the editor I have ever read. Mike Edens’ knowledge of the tremendous benefits of free-market capitalism and his defense of capitalism was extraordinary — well-described and on point.

I wish the vast majority of Americans could fully understand and appreciate the message Mr. Edens conveyed. It’s hard for me to imagine the giant leap upward in U.S. gross domestic product that would occur if a majority of Americans understood his message.