49°F
weather icon Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Recycling issue can be confusing

Jim Krafft North Las Vegas
January 29, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Republic trucks are lined up at Republic Services' disposal facility Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. ( ...
Republic trucks are lined up at Republic Services' disposal facility Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

John Stossel’s Jan. 23 column (“The recycling religion is largely a scam”) causes one to wonder who is accurate and has the correct information. My adult children, neighbors and friends all have different opinions.

Mr. Stossel states that it makes sense only to recycle paper, cardboard and aluminum. Everything else is sent with the other garbage to the landfill. I spoke to an official at Republic Services who stated that we should also include plastic, glass and bottles. I didn’t ask about my collection of 1,200 plastic bags. An investigative reporter could really be a big help with this confusion.

MOST READ
1
Rare US scene: Major interstate closed all weekend — PHOTOS
Rare US scene: Major interstate closed all weekend — PHOTOS
2
Jay Leno breaks bones in 2nd accident after announcing Vegas return
Jay Leno breaks bones in 2nd accident after announcing Vegas return
3
Ex-girlfriend of ‘Jersey Shore’ star selling Las Vegas home for $1.5M
Ex-girlfriend of ‘Jersey Shore’ star selling Las Vegas home for $1.5M
4
Casino landlord not a household name, but dominates the Strip
Casino landlord not a household name, but dominates the Strip
5
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The real differences between the Biden and Trump document troves
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The real differences between the Biden and Trump document troves
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
LETTER: We are going to fast on the global warming issue
LETTER: We are going to fast on the global warming issue
LETTER: DMV puts the squeeze on senior citizen
LETTER: DMV puts the squeeze on senior citizen
LETTER: Clark County School District earns great honor
LETTER: Clark County School District earns great honor
LETTER: New Las Vegas water rates punish residential users
LETTER: New Las Vegas water rates punish residential users
LETTER: Utilities donate to Lombardo after he wins the election
LETTER: Utilities donate to Lombardo after he wins the election
LETTER: Who comes to Vegas for a food court?
LETTER: Who comes to Vegas for a food court?