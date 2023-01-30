LETTER: Recycling issue can be confusing

Republic trucks are lined up at Republic Services' disposal facility Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

John Stossel’s Jan. 23 column (“The recycling religion is largely a scam”) causes one to wonder who is accurate and has the correct information. My adult children, neighbors and friends all have different opinions.

Mr. Stossel states that it makes sense only to recycle paper, cardboard and aluminum. Everything else is sent with the other garbage to the landfill. I spoke to an official at Republic Services who stated that we should also include plastic, glass and bottles. I didn’t ask about my collection of 1,200 plastic bags. An investigative reporter could really be a big help with this confusion.