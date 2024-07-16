LETTER: Red light cameras in Las Vegas won’t work
Red light cameras have proven ineffective in improving road safety or reducing accidents in Los Angeles and across the country. Las Vegas is leading the country in unemployment. It is not appropriate that the sheriff and county commissioners are considering raising taxes on working families in this era of high inflation. Traffic enforcement starts with vehicles having a license plate, compliance of which remains incomplete, to put it mildly.