43°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Red light cameras might slow down some Las Vegas drivers

Peter D. Kinsley Las Vegas
February 4, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

I think the time has come for red light cameras in this city. Will they be 100 percent effective? No. But studies show that they are effective at dramatically reducing accidents.

I hear the argument about a right to privacy. Why? We are recorded almost everywhere we go these days, particularly here in Las Vegas. Additionally, you’re driving around on a public street, so what expectation of privacy do you have? We have traffic cameras in the city that watch us right now.

I also hear the argument that it wouldn’t be fair because we couldn’t prove with certainty that the owner who receives the ticket in the mail was the offender. I fail to see the logic in this as well. Cars in this city are towed on a daily basis and the owners are responsible for the towing fees and fines because it is their car.

How many more family members are we willing to lose?

MOST READ
1
‘Mattress Mack’ makes $4.5M bet on Super Bowl
‘Mattress Mack’ makes $4.5M bet on Super Bowl
2
Patriots star offers ringing endorsement of Raiders’ hires
Patriots star offers ringing endorsement of Raiders’ hires
3
Raiders mailbag: Bisaccia not likely to return to Raiders
Raiders mailbag: Bisaccia not likely to return to Raiders
4
Crane in air at under-construction Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Crane in air at under-construction Fontainebleau Las Vegas
5
Coroner identifies 23-year-old killed in 2-car crash
Coroner identifies 23-year-old killed in 2-car crash
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
LETTER: Joe Biden and a Black female Supreme Court justice
Sherry Hobbs Henderson

As much I think that an African American woman will be an asset on the Supreme Court, I think that President Joe Biden and the White House went about it the wrong way.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: A mule is shot near Summerlin
Robert Ungar Las Vegas

The recent horrible crime at the Cowboy Trail Rides in Red Rock Canyon is likely the result predicted by “broken windows” crime theory.

President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: It’s all about Joe
Art Incalcaterra Las Vegas

The president can’t help give it up for Stephen Breyer.