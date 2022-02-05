LETTER: Red light cameras might slow down some Las Vegas drivers

I think the time has come for red light cameras in this city.

(Getty Images)

I hear the argument about a right to privacy. Why? We are recorded almost everywhere we go these days, particularly here in Las Vegas. Additionally, you’re driving around on a public street, so what expectation of privacy do you have? We have traffic cameras in the city that watch us right now.

I also hear the argument that it wouldn’t be fair because we couldn’t prove with certainty that the owner who receives the ticket in the mail was the offender. I fail to see the logic in this as well. Cars in this city are towed on a daily basis and the owners are responsible for the towing fees and fines because it is their car.

How many more family members are we willing to lose?