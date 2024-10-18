68°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Red light cameras and Wile E. Coyote

More Stories
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
LETTER: Biden, Harris and Israel
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: California can’t help itself on the minimum wage
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
LETTER: The misleading ads on Question 3
Former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: In defense of John Lee
James Armstrong Henderson
October 18, 2024 - 1:30 pm
 
Updated October 18, 2024 - 1:39 pm

Your recent articles discussing the pros and cons of traffic enforcement cameras have been both informative and, at the same time, extremely frustrating. Although the Clark County sheriff is in favor of using intersection cameras, there are lawmakers in Carson City who are using “end result” logic to oppose their use. Simply put: They don’t like cameras and are making up ridiculous, nonsensical excuses to outlaw them. Here is a partial list.

1. They violate privacy rights. (There are none).

2. The owner of the car caught on camera might not be driving. (Don’t loan your car to bad drivers.)

3. Cameras raise too much revenue. (Who cares?)

4. It’s too hard to track the revenue stream tickets would produce. (So? Develop a system).

5. Not having a front plate (legal in Nevada, in some circumstances) complicates the process. (How many times will this happen?)

6. Camera-generated tickets are racist because they disproportionately impact minorities and lower income individuals. (I have no idea what this means.)

There are other excuses, however, that the Carson City crew missed. What if Humpty Dumpty fell into a camera and broke it? What if Wile E. Coyote, while chasing the Road Runner, ran into a camera by mistake? What if lightning hit a pole-mounted camera? What if there’s an earthquake or a tornado and all the cameras went down?

In my opinion, if an intersection camera will cause even one careless driver to rethink driving though an intersection at a high rate of speed and killing someone in the process, that, by itself, justifies their existence. Leave Humpty Dumpty and Wile E. Coyote in the cartoons where they belong.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: California can’t help itself on the minimum wage
Jack Oliver Las Vegas

Now California will be voting to raise the minimum wage to $18 for most employees. And once again, the people in favor of this don’t think it’ll have any negative affect.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
LETTER: The misleading ads on Question 3
John Fields Henderson

The excellent Sept. 21 commentary on the misleading Yes on Question 3 commercials is being swamped by the volume of these commercials. Is legal action possible?

Former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: In defense of John Lee
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Republican John Lee has proven himself to be a real leader. He is a small businessman owner turned the financially troubled city of North Las Vegas around when he was mayor.

FILE - President Joe Biden walks to the podium to deliver remarks on the war between Israel and ...
LETTER: Biden’s miserable foreign policy
Bill L. Wilson Henderson

If Mr. Biden had been around during World War II, we would all be speaking German or Japanese.

LETTER: Inflation still an issue for many families
Joanna Gorman Las Vegas

Simple activities such as grocery shopping pose constant decisions when we pick up a product and think, “Can we afford this? Do we really need this?”

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
LETTER: How you vote is reflection of your character
Glenn Erdell Las Vegas

An amoral, sociopathic, narcissistic, pathological liar, sexual abuser and convicted felon is unfit to be the leader and face of America and the free world.

MORE STORIES