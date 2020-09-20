LETTER: Red Rock by reservation?

If you want to ruin local tourism, just make it harder for people to visit our recreation areas and to see our fine state.

Hikers make their way along the Pine Creek Canyon trail in the Red Rock Canyon National Recreation Area which is starting a timed entry reservation system for the park's Scenic Drive later this year to address capacity issues and long wait times from fall to spring on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Is Nevada trying to become the least-visited state in America? Now visitors are going to have to make reservations to visit Red Rock (Thursday Review-Journal)? The reservations can be made online for a fee of $2 and can be made up to a month in advance. What is next, reservations to go to Mount Charleston, the Valley of Fire or Lake Mead?

Visitors come here not only to go to casinos but also to sightsee. When people are on vacation, a lot of things are done on the spur of the moment. If you want to ruin local tourism, just make it harder for people to visit our recreation areas and to see our fine state. It is hard enough to recover in this time without adding more hoops to jump through.