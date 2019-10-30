49°F
Letters

LETTER: Red Rock helicopter crash highlights major issues

Evan Blythin Blue Diamond
October 29, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

The recent helicopter crash in the Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area should be a wake-up call for the FAA. The canyon is a refuge from the hustle and noise of urban life and is diminished by becoming a playground for private aircraft. Respect for the conservation area demands a no-fly zone for private planes. But respect is the least of the problems facing the FAA in its lax policy of air traffic in the canyon.

While tragic, the helicopter crash in the canyon was also highly instructive. What if that helicopter had crashed on the visitor’s center? What if that crash resulted in a wild land fire?

Respect and fear should lead to a proactive crisis management plan for air traffic in the Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area. The Bureau of Land Management, as the caretaker of the canyon, should be insisting on respect and protection for the canyon.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Science and the existence of God
David Zamarin Henderson

Science explains a lot and is one of humankind’s greatest achievements, but so far the question of God’s existence remains outside its realm of understanding.

(AP Photo/Amy Taxin, File)
LETTER: No camping for the Las Vegas homeless
Michael Whisted Las Vegas

There is nothing kind about leaving people lying on the side of the road. Do we want Las Vegas to become another disaster like San Francisco?

Hanna Olivas cuddles with her grandchild Dominic Camacho, 2, at her home in Las Vegas, Wednesda ...
LETTER: Dying on your own terms
Linda Gonsalves Las Vegas

There are angels on Earth, and they are hospice doctors and nurses.

LETTER: Congress dithers on the real issues
Darlene Jones Las Vegas

This is what Congress should be working on instead of holding all these nonsensical impeachment hearings.

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph
LETTER: No time to eat
Jim Hayes Las Vegas

Amelia Pak-Harvey once again hit the nail on the head with her Oct. 19 column on school lunch periods being too short for students to get the proper nutrition to support their academic and physical needs.

Hillary Clinton (Craig Ruttle/AP file)
LETTER: Hillary in 2020?
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

American voters who don’t believe Hillary R. Clinton is running for president in November 2020 also don’t believe California is a welfare state with open borders.

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph
LETTER: Metro and ICE
Mike Peterman Las Vegas

What a horrible situation that the Metropolitan Police Department has succumbed to in allowing criminals to roam the streets of Las Vegas