LETTER: Red Rock helicopter crash highlights major issues

The recent helicopter crash in the Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area should be a wake-up call for the FAA. The canyon is a refuge from the hustle and noise of urban life and is diminished by becoming a playground for private aircraft. Respect for the conservation area demands a no-fly zone for private planes. But respect is the least of the problems facing the FAA in its lax policy of air traffic in the canyon.

While tragic, the helicopter crash in the canyon was also highly instructive. What if that helicopter had crashed on the visitor’s center? What if that crash resulted in a wild land fire?

Respect and fear should lead to a proactive crisis management plan for air traffic in the Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area. The Bureau of Land Management, as the caretaker of the canyon, should be insisting on respect and protection for the canyon.