LETTER: Reggie Jackson and the A’s move to Las Vegas

Reggie Jackson smiles while sitting next to the World Series trophy during a celebration of the Oakland Athletics' 1972 championship team before a baseball game between the Athletics and the Boston Red Sox in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, June 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Reggie Jackson was my favorite major league baseball player growing up (“Reggie Jackson comments on the A’s move to Las Vegas,” July 13 Review-Journal video). I knew him as a New York Yankee. But, of course, he was part of the Oakland A’s team that won three straight titles. His 1971 All-Star Game homer, wearing the green and gold, actually struck a roof transformer in Tiger Stadium.

Mr. October’s on-camera interview about the move to Vegas yielded a string of negative thoughts. If the Las Vegas A’s can’t get him on board, how can they convince anyone else to love this team?

It’s not too late for a charm attack to sway Mr. Jackson. Ignoring him would be a missed opportunity. If the team plays its cards right, Reggie may even agree to throw out one of the Opening Day ceremonial pitches alongside other legends in a few years.