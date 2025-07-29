LETTER: Reggie Jackson and the A’s move to Las Vegas
Still time to get him on board.
Reggie Jackson was my favorite major league baseball player growing up (“Reggie Jackson comments on the A’s move to Las Vegas,” July 13 Review-Journal video). I knew him as a New York Yankee. But, of course, he was part of the Oakland A’s team that won three straight titles. His 1971 All-Star Game homer, wearing the green and gold, actually struck a roof transformer in Tiger Stadium.
Mr. October’s on-camera interview about the move to Vegas yielded a string of negative thoughts. If the Las Vegas A’s can’t get him on board, how can they convince anyone else to love this team?
It’s not too late for a charm attack to sway Mr. Jackson. Ignoring him would be a missed opportunity. If the team plays its cards right, Reggie may even agree to throw out one of the Opening Day ceremonial pitches alongside other legends in a few years.