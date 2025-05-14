LETTER: Regulations don’t hinder government projects

In your Thursday editorial, you appear to have misunderstood Pete Buttigieg, the former transportation secretary under President Joe Biden. When you claim that Mr. Buttigieg suggested “too much government stifles efforts to quickly tackle vital infrastructure projects,” it’s important to note that it is actually Republican actions that contribute to the stifling.

What you dismiss as “goodies for progressive groups” are, in fact, established protections — rules that safeguard the environment and support union labor. These measures aim to ensure that government projects are done responsibly and ethically, rather than relying on underpaid, unregulated or undocumented labor.

You also argue that efforts to build EV charging stations and expand broadband in rural America have been slowed by regulations addressing “equity and social justice.” But what, exactly, is so objectionable about ensuring that these projects benefit all communities fairly?