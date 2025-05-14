68°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Regulations don’t hinder government projects

Pete Buttigieg (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
The Nevada Assembly chamber in Carson City. (AP)
LETTER: Nevada lawmakers propose giveaways to the film industry
Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LETTER: Amodei plan is a nightmare
A flaming ball graphic during the opening night of the Sphere with U2 concert on stage Friday, ...
LETTER: The Sphere is wonderful, but …
(Review-Journal file)
LETTER: Procrastinating on the Real ID
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas
May 13, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

In your Thursday editorial, you appear to have misunderstood Pete Buttigieg, the former transportation secretary under President Joe Biden. When you claim that Mr. Buttigieg suggested “too much government stifles efforts to quickly tackle vital infrastructure projects,” it’s important to note that it is actually Republican actions that contribute to the stifling.

What you dismiss as “goodies for progressive groups” are, in fact, established protections — rules that safeguard the environment and support union labor. These measures aim to ensure that government projects are done responsibly and ethically, rather than relying on underpaid, unregulated or undocumented labor.

You also argue that efforts to build EV charging stations and expand broadband in rural America have been slowed by regulations addressing “equity and social justice.” But what, exactly, is so objectionable about ensuring that these projects benefit all communities fairly?

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LETTER: Amodei plan is a nightmare
Linda Cassaro Las Vegas

Does every piece of land need to be used for building those horrible brown boxes?

MORE STORIES