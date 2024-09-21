73°F
Letters

LETTER: Regulations study didn’t consider the future

A 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E charges, Friday, March 8, 2024, at an electric vehicle charging station in London, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File)
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Res ...
LETTER: The Federal Reserve wants Harris to win
Frederick Hewett Cambridge, MA
September 20, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

I must express my disagreement with Professor Casey Mulligan’s perspective presented in Monday’s editorial “Biden-Harris regulations bust family budgets.” Sure, Mulligan’s calculations on the costs of Biden’s climate change regulations make for eye-catching numbers, but they completely disregard the realistic, long-term costs of taking no action.

Mulligan, being a former Trump administration economist, has a highly partisan predisposition toward favoring deregulation and reduced governmental intervention. However, positioning this issue as a short-term battle of household costs grossly oversimplifies the broader, long-term concerns and misses the bigger picture. Unchecked climate change could transform our children’s world into an uninhabitable one.

Opting for a “cheaper” path at the cost of our planet’s future is a price we can’t afford. Let’s frame this issue inclusively, accounting for both immediate and future costs.

People protest the appearance of Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos on Wednesday, Feb. 1, ...
LETTER: Free speech must be for all
Peter D. MacKenzie Las Vegas

The most dangerous idea in a democracy is that only my side gets free speech.

A 30-foot container, which was carrying lithium ion batteries, sits on the side of the road on ...
LETTER: EV fire fear overrated
Jonathan Quint Goffstown, NH

Let’s look at real data on EV fires vs internal combustion engine fires.

(Thinkstock)
LETTER: Don’t make it too hard to sue
P.S. Bovee Las Vegas

Even some who understand this fundamental economic reality are willing to “stick it” to lawyers.

In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border P ...
LETTER: Immigrant voters may swing future elections
Lou Young North Las Vegas

When you take into account that one of Kamala Harris’s main objectives is a “direct path to citizenship,” how many illegal immigrants will one day vote in general elections?

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, left, shaking hands with Gerren K ...
LETTER: The media keeps Harris’ secrets safe
Nicholas Gartner Henderson

The media is supporting the vice president’s lack of positions on important issues that voters should know about.

President Joe Biden and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris campaign a ...
LETTER: We were already fooled once
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

Kamala Harris’ history tells us she is even more of a left-wing liberal than Joe Biden.

