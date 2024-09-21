LETTER: Regulations study didn’t consider the future

Unchecked climate change could transform our children’s world into an uninhabitable one.

I must express my disagreement with Professor Casey Mulligan’s perspective presented in Monday’s editorial “Biden-Harris regulations bust family budgets.” Sure, Mulligan’s calculations on the costs of Biden’s climate change regulations make for eye-catching numbers, but they completely disregard the realistic, long-term costs of taking no action.

Mulligan, being a former Trump administration economist, has a highly partisan predisposition toward favoring deregulation and reduced governmental intervention. However, positioning this issue as a short-term battle of household costs grossly oversimplifies the broader, long-term concerns and misses the bigger picture. Unchecked climate change could transform our children’s world into an uninhabitable one.

Opting for a “cheaper” path at the cost of our planet’s future is a price we can’t afford. Let’s frame this issue inclusively, accounting for both immediate and future costs.