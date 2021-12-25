49°F
LETTER: Reid International traffic patterns are absolutely horrible

Joseph Manzo Las Vegas
December 24, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
I’ve lived here for more than 25 years and have made hundreds of trips to our airport. It still amazes me after a recent drop-off at 5:30 a.m. that nothing has ever been done to correct the absolutely horrible design of having passengers from buses, vans, jitneys, etc., have to cross over the drop-off lanes causing a back up all day at any hour.

With all the improvements inside the airport, isn’t it about time we looked at the traffic flow outside and did something about it? Let’s turn it into a first-class experience and not something out of the 1980s. Maybe the name change will kick-start a discussion. Let’s hope.

