LETTER: Rejoicing in the streets in Venezuela

I add my voice to the rejoicing of Venezuelans, as they have been freed from an illegitimate, brutal dictator. The videos of them rejoicing in the streets, waving U.S. flags and thanking the president are powerful.

I hope all Nevada elected officials join them in congratulating our president and our courageous military men and women for a job well done. This joins Midnight Hammer as another key victory that has changed the political dynamic — one in the Middle East and the other in our own hemispheric back yard — making our county safer.