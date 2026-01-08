48°F
Letters

LETTER: Rejoicing in the streets in Venezuela

Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)
Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos, File)
Samuel Ingalls Henderson
January 7, 2026 - 9:00 pm
 

I add my voice to the rejoicing of Venezuelans, as they have been freed from an illegitimate, brutal dictator. The videos of them rejoicing in the streets, waving U.S. flags and thanking the president are powerful.

I hope all Nevada elected officials join them in congratulating our president and our courageous military men and women for a job well done. This joins Midnight Hammer as another key victory that has changed the political dynamic — one in the Middle East and the other in our own hemispheric back yard — making our county safer.

Raiders owner Mark Davis.
LETTER: Raiders have no respect for fans
Robert Hirst Las Vegas

The Raiders continue to abuse their fans and overstay their Las Vegas welcome, as every sports outlet and commentator indicated they were tanking for the first overall draft pick and yet the administrative leaders of this team insisted that was not the case.

