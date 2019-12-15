LETTER: Release of DUI suspects highlights problems

So Anthony Peniston, accused of drunken driving in connection with the death of an innocent person on Nov. 14, was released from jail two weeks ago by a NLV justice of the peace (“Delay in blood test leads to release of suspect” Wednesday Review-Journal). He was driving “in excess of 80 mph in the clearly posted 35 mph zone,” according to the police report and was released “without restrictions.”

In other words, he is free to again drive drunk.

This is totally unacceptable. No wonder Clark County has so many DUI fatalities.

All those responsible for this travesty of justice, including the NLV justice of the peace, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson and Mr. Peniston’s defense attorney must be held accountable.