Letters

LETTER: Releasing inmates during the coronavirus crisis

Marlene Drozd Las Vegas
April 23, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

There is no reason to free any inmates. They must serve their sentences. These inmates can be quarantined in their cells. Problem solved. There is also an infirmary to treat the patients. If the infirmary is full, keep the prisoners in their cells and treat them there.

If the populace is forced to stay in their homes, then surely prisoners don’t deserve more rights than law-abiding citizens.

For the safety of the public let’s use common sense. Democrats are never willing to let a crisis go to waste to serve their unethical, unlawful agendas.

