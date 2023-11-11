53°F
Letters

LETTER: Religious views shouldn’t influence elected officials

Alex Berk Las Vegas
November 10, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks at his first public event at the annual Republican ...
Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks at his first public event at the annual Republican Jewish Coalition leadership meeting at the Venetian on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In his Nov. 6 letter to the Review-Journal, Gordon Hurst said that, “The new speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, is a man who supports and defends the Ten Commandments as well as the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. Yet he is called a far-right extremist by some people.” What Mr. Hurst left out is that Rep. Johnson doesn’t support the separation of church and state.

Rep. Johnson was quoted by the Catholic Reporter as saying, “I am a Bible-believing Christian. Someone asked me today in the media, they said, ‘People are curious, what does Mike Johnson think about any issue under the sun?’ I said, ‘Well, go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it.’ That’s my worldview.”

No one who holds public office should be making decisions based upon their religious views. That stands for all religions.

Religious extremism is why the United States and the entire world functions from a place of belief not knowledge based on facts. Instead we are dealing with elected officials and dictators who are making horrendous decisions based on what their particular God tells them. This hasn’t worked since the beginning of time and certainly can’t and won’t work now.

