LETTER: Remember Ronald Reagan and the air traffic controllers?

Does anyone remember how President Ronald Reagan handled the illegal PATCO strike in 1981? The air traffic controllers lost their jobs because they were legally prohibited from striking, yet did just that anyway.

Aren’t the teachers in Las Vegas prohibited from striking as well? I never liked Reagan much, but at least he knew how to handle a union that ignored the law. The teachers here are laughing at the law, with their repeated rolling sickouts. I hope someone has the guts to straighten them out. The schools here are already second rate, at best. Having the teachers refuse to teach won’t improve the situation.