86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Remember Ronald Reagan and the air traffic controllers?

Steve Miller Las Vegas
September 18, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Together with United States Ambassador in Germany Richard Grenell, right, and Fred Ryan Board C ...
Together with United States Ambassador in Germany Richard Grenell, right, and Fred Ryan Board Chairman of the Reagan Foundation, left, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo unveils a statue of former President Ronald Reagan on the top of United States embassy in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Nov. 7, 2019. AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Does anyone remember how President Ronald Reagan handled the illegal PATCO strike in 1981? The air traffic controllers lost their jobs because they were legally prohibited from striking, yet did just that anyway.

Aren’t the teachers in Las Vegas prohibited from striking as well? I never liked Reagan much, but at least he knew how to handle a union that ignored the law. The teachers here are laughing at the law, with their repeated rolling sickouts. I hope someone has the guts to straighten them out. The schools here are already second rate, at best. Having the teachers refuse to teach won’t improve the situation.

MOST READ
1
Analyst: MGM losing $4.2M-$8.4M a day because of cyberattack
Analyst: MGM losing $4.2M-$8.4M a day because of cyberattack
2
Viral video of cyclist’s killing sparks outrage, attacks on RJ
Viral video of cyclist’s killing sparks outrage, attacks on RJ
3
Retired police chief killed in hit-and-run remembered for laugh, love of coffee
Retired police chief killed in hit-and-run remembered for laugh, love of coffee
4
Retired police chief’s death a homicide after video emerges, police say
Retired police chief’s death a homicide after video emerges, police say
5
U2 premieres new single in surprise downtown Las Vegas show
U2 premieres new single in surprise downtown Las Vegas show
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: COVID hysteria?
Paul Albrecht Las Vegas

Let’s not Monday-morning quarterback.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas ...
LETTER: A lack of leadership
Bradley Guichard Las Vegas

Jesus Jara is the problem at school district.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Biden is too old to run again
John Turzer Henderson

While his age alone is a problem, let’s look at the real reasons Mr. Biden should not run.

Kevin McCarthy of Calif. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: Those dumb Republicans
Don Ellis Henderson

Looking to squander more opportunity with impeachment inquiry.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: Thoughts on Biden’s age
Charles Parrish Las Vegas

Statistically, President Biden could live to serve another four-year term in office with time to spare.

More stories
Which prospects stood out at the Golden Knights’ rookie camp?
Which prospects stood out at the Golden Knights’ rookie camp?
Aces All-Star announces release date for new book
Aces All-Star announces release date for new book
Owner tried to slit dog’s throat to put her down, police say
Owner tried to slit dog’s throat to put her down, police say
Nevada Republican Club leaders push to stop planned 2024 presidential caucus
Nevada Republican Club leaders push to stop planned 2024 presidential caucus
Plaza CEO says U2 selected ‘the coolest part of Las Vegas’
Plaza CEO says U2 selected ‘the coolest part of Las Vegas’
NFL-themed slots debut on Las Vegas casino floors
NFL-themed slots debut on Las Vegas casino floors