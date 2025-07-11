LETTER: Remember the Bush plan?

After reading your Tuesday editorial regarding the Social Security Trust Fund (isn’t that an oxymoron?), I had to comment. President George W. Bush suggested we invest a small portion of the funds in the stock market, and he was all but laughed out of town. Yet the S&P 500 has risen after each presidential term: After Mr. Bush, up 7.4 percent; Barack Obama 1, up 4.1 percent; Mr. Obama 2, up 24 percent; Donald Trump 1, up 21 percent; Joe Biden, up 38 percent. Just think if we had let Mr. Bush have his way what the trust fund would look like today.