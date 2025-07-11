97°F
LETTER: Remember the Bush plan?

More Stories
Al Garth Las Vegas
July 10, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

After reading your Tuesday editorial regarding the Social Security Trust Fund (isn’t that an oxymoron?), I had to comment. President George W. Bush suggested we invest a small portion of the funds in the stock market, and he was all but laughed out of town. Yet the S&P 500 has risen after each presidential term: After Mr. Bush, up 7.4 percent; Barack Obama 1, up 4.1 percent; Mr. Obama 2, up 24 percent; Donald Trump 1, up 21 percent; Joe Biden, up 38 percent. Just think if we had let Mr. Bush have his way what the trust fund would look like today.

August Hasbrouck Las Vegas

Does anyone really deserve a bonus of more than a quarter million dollars when they already make a half million in salary and have an expense account that most of us in the real world could never even imagine?

Joe Stockman Henderson

Democrats in Nevada congressional delegation fail the test.

Vince Coyle Henderson

As I watched the GOP members of Congress cheer the passage of their bill that will strip millions of health care, deny food to children and shred the Constitution, I felt sick to my stomach.

H. Pytel Las Vegas

July 4 was a special celebration of the United States’ birthday. I don’t recall ever seeing such an outpouring of recognition of our country’s origins and greatness.

Brian Freymueller Henderson

Those who don’t like America should go elsewhere.

