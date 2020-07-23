95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Letters

LETTER: Remember when Barack Obama was claiming credit for the Trump economy?

David Tulanian Las Vegas
July 22, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

During the second and even third year of Donald Trump’s presidency, former President Barack Obama enjoyed saying that Mr. Trump didn’t deserve full credit for the roaring economy. Indeed, Mr. Obama said he paved the way for Mr. Trump. Interestingly, Mr. Obama has lost his voice now that America is ailing.

Sorry, Mr. Obama, but if you took credit for the good times, then fairness demands that you take credit for the bad times.

MOST READ
1
Wynn Resorts furloughing workers, cutting back midweek operations
Wynn Resorts furloughing workers, cutting back midweek operations
2
$14M Demon With Bowl statue AWOL at Palms
$14M Demon With Bowl statue AWOL at Palms
3
As COVID-19 cases rise, fewer tourists come to Las Vegas
As COVID-19 cases rise, fewer tourists come to Las Vegas
4
Circus Circus, Tropicana gives workers notice of possible layoffs
Circus Circus, Tropicana gives workers notice of possible layoffs
5
Clark County School Board OKs online-only start to fall semester
Clark County School Board OKs online-only start to fall semester
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: Mask protesters aren’t very bright
Sheila Morse Henderson

Wearing a mask helps to prevent you from picking up the virus or from giving it to someone else, if you have it.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara speaks at the Las Vegas Review-Journal i ...
LETTER: Attacking Jara
Paul Bagley Las Vegas

Let the superintendent do his job.