LETTER: Remember when Barack Obama was claiming credit for the Trump economy?

Former President Barack Obama (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

During the second and even third year of Donald Trump’s presidency, former President Barack Obama enjoyed saying that Mr. Trump didn’t deserve full credit for the roaring economy. Indeed, Mr. Obama said he paved the way for Mr. Trump. Interestingly, Mr. Obama has lost his voice now that America is ailing.

Sorry, Mr. Obama, but if you took credit for the good times, then fairness demands that you take credit for the bad times.