LETTER: Remember when Obama said he didn’t need Congress to cut spending?

I love it when the Democrats get caught by their own words they have spoken in the past.

I love it when the Democrats get caught by their own words they have spoken in the past. All you hear is them whining about President Donald Trump’s overreach in letting loose DOGE onto bloated and careless government agencies without consulting with them and allowing them oversight first. But turnabout is fair play, especially in politics.

On Nov. 9, 2011, President Barack Obama made the very public statement that, because it’s imperative to make the federal government operate efficiently, “We don’t have to wait for Congress to cut out wasteful spending.” It’s so easy and fun to search the archives and come up with examples of Democrats being duplicitous. It makes my day.

I don’t remember what, if any, cuts Mr. Obama made, but I’m thinking they were mostly meaningless. Now, however, we have the opportunity to pare down agencies and programs like never before, and Mr. Trump is going at it full force.