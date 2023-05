The Assembly chamber is seen Friday, July 31, 2020, during the first day of the 32nd Special Session of the Legislature in Carson City. (David Calvert/Nevada Independent via AP, Pool)

The Oakland A’s have no place to go. They burned their bridges elsewhere. Yet our lawmakers feel your money should be offered to the owner. Are you kidding? Remove all lawmakers from office who want to give $380 million to this destitute owner. Follow the money back to the lawmakers who approve this funding.