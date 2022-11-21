LETTER: Remembering Gallagher

For those old enough to remember when comedy didn’t require the F-word to be funny, there was Gallagher.

Comedian Gallagher performs at the Laugh Factory in the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip. (Harry Basil)

For those old enough to remember when comedy didn’t require the F-word to be funny, there was Gallagher, who passed away on Nov. 11. Gallagher was the guy who used his “Sledge-o-matic” to smash watermelons, covering his audience with juice and chunks of the fruit, as well as other items. His act was hysterical and clean. I think we should all remember when comedians were funny without being offensive.