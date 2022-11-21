LETTER: Remembering Gallagher
For those old enough to remember when comedy didn’t require the F-word to be funny, there was Gallagher, who passed away on Nov. 11. Gallagher was the guy who used his “Sledge-o-matic” to smash watermelons, covering his audience with juice and chunks of the fruit, as well as other items. His act was hysterical and clean. I think we should all remember when comedians were funny without being offensive.