Letters

LETTER: Remembering refugees

Tom Hoover Las Vegas
October 25, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated October 25, 2019 - 9:34 pm

The turmoil in Syria over the last few years has been responsible for wholesale death and destruction as well as 6 million refugees. Five million of those have crossed the Syrian border. The measures President Trump has recently implemented have been met with across the board condemnation, primarily for not having met diplomatic and bureaucratic standards (Thursday, “Trump declares Syria win”). Perhaps President Trump is wrong. Perhaps his efforts will not result in the return of millions of refugees to their homeland.

But for the sake of these people, my deepest hope is that it succeeds, that they may safely gain access and resume their lives. I find it demoralizing that none of the detractors have expressed this same sentiment, that although contrary to their beliefs, perhaps a different approach will prove beneficial to the Syrian refugees.

