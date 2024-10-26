LETTER: Remembering the Donald Trump presidency

I commend the Review-Journal for endorsing Mr. Trump. Given the negativity and allegations surrounding him, it takes courage to stand by that choice.

In response to James Snow’s accusation (Sunday letter) that the Review-Journal is “whitewashing” Donald Trump’s record: First, I commend the Review-Journal for endorsing Mr. Trump. Given the negativity and allegations surrounding him, it takes courage to stand by that choice.

In his letter, Mr. Snow claims that Mr. Trump attempted to disenfranchise Nevadans who voted for President Joe Biden in 2020. While I won’t delve into the specifics of the post-election lawsuits, it’s important to note these lawsuits represent a legal process aimed at addressing perceived injustices, which undermines Mr. Snow’s claim that Mr. Trump was trying to steal votes.

Moreover, Mr. Snow alleges that Mr. Trump is responsible for the deaths of “tens of thousands” of Americans and the economic downturn due to his handling of the pandemic. This is not accurate. President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed initiative played a crucial role in fast-tracking the development of vaccines, saving millions of lives in the United States and globally — a fact that remains uncontested.

Mr. Snow concludes his letter by hoping that “a significant number of Nevadans have better memories than our unfortunate paper of record.” In response, I hope that many Nevadans will have more accurate memories than Mr. Snow.