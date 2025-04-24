77°F
Letters

LETTER: Remembering the old Vegas

The Las Vegas Strip skyline. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nicholas Gartner Henderson
April 23, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

The old days in Las Vegas. You would be crazy to rob a store unless you knew for sure who owned it. There’s a lot of holes in the desert. Buffets were cheaper than dining at home. The crime rate was low because the casinos had police forces that kept the peace around their properties. Fewer police made for lower taxes and less intrusion in our private lives. Teachers were part of the middle class. Construction jobs were plentiful, and workers flocked here.

The Libertarian attitude was what made living in Nevada so wonderful. Unfortunately, a lot of the folks who moved here brought their big government ideals with them. We fought them off until they just overwhelmed us at the ballot box. Happy memories, everyone.

