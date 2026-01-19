LETTER: Remembering those “days of infamy”

There have been two days of “infamy” in this country — Dec. 7, 1941, by the Japanese at Pearl Harbor, and Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol of the United States by American citizens. The second attack was orchestrated by Donald J. Trump, the president of the United States, in an effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Because elected officials will not self impose term limits, perhaps we can start small in Nevada. Any candidate who holds elected office must resign that office upon or before announcing or filing to run for another office. The exception might be if they are in their final term of the held office.

It is not possible to represent your constituents and spend the time and energy job hunting. In many cases, it may be a conflict of interest.

An unsuccessful candidate can always run again in the next cycle, and the electorate will get a chance to compare the current and former for job performance votes. We can also practice NO SIR: Not One Single Incumbent Re-elected.