52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Remove earnings cap on Social Security taxes

Lawrence Garber Las Vegas
March 24, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

There has been much discussion about how to save Social Security. Eliminating the earnings cap on Social Security taxes will help. Currently, Social Security deductions are eliminated when earnings are more than $160,200, up from $147,000 in 2022. Eliminating this cap will, by some estimates, reduce the projected shortfall by 75 percent. This will impact only higher-earning individuals and corporations.

Also, Social Security recipients pay income tax on Social Security payments if their income reaches a certain level. This effectively reduces their benefits. This tax payment should be credited back to the Social Security Trust Fund rather than the general fund. The general fund is currently at a record high in annual receipts.

These changes will have a minimal impact on most citizens and help save Social Security.

MOST READ
1
Tribal nation’s purchase of shuttered Strip motel site approved
Tribal nation’s purchase of shuttered Strip motel site approved
2
UConn switches hotels in Las Vegas after rooms unsuitable
UConn switches hotels in Las Vegas after rooms unsuitable
3
‘New energy’: Hard Rock Las Vegas president teases Mirage changes
‘New energy’: Hard Rock Las Vegas president teases Mirage changes
4
‘Super excited’: Fans wait hours for Taylor Swift merchandise in Vegas
‘Super excited’: Fans wait hours for Taylor Swift merchandise in Vegas
5
3 Knights players leave road trip, unavailable Saturday
3 Knights players leave road trip, unavailable Saturday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden speaks during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the Whit ...
LETTER: Biden’s inflation triggers problems with banks
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

Be aware that all banks have most of their reserves in low interest bonds, and more closures can result if depositors want to withdraw their money.

Former President Donald Trump raises his fist before speaking at the Conservative Political Act ...
LETTER: What’s wrong with Making America Great Again?
Karen Forsyth Las Vegas

As long as the Left is name-calling, I propose those on the right start referring to the Left as DEAD Democrats, standing for Destroying Every American’s Dream.

More stories for you
Savvy Senior: How to appeal Medicare surcharges if your income changes
Savvy Senior: How to appeal Medicare surcharges if your income changes
LETTER: Nevada lawmakers want to squeeze more out of real estate transfer tax
LETTER: Nevada lawmakers want to squeeze more out of real estate transfer tax
LETTER: High Nevada auto registration fees aren’t so bad
LETTER: High Nevada auto registration fees aren’t so bad
Extra money for 450K low-income Nevadans under COVID to end
Extra money for 450K low-income Nevadans under COVID to end
LETTER: Drug costs, price caps and cost shifting
LETTER: Drug costs, price caps and cost shifting
EDITORIAL: Seniors beware: Biden policies threaten entitlements
EDITORIAL: Seniors beware: Biden policies threaten entitlements