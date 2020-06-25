LETTER: Removing McCarran’s name from airport would be sad

Passengers wait for their luggage in Terminal 1 at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The proposal to remove the name of Pat McCarran, a giant in Nevada political history, from the Las Vegas airport is very sad. Mr. McCarran was instrumental in preserving Henderson and BMI as World War II ended. He convinced the government to transfer the property, including the homes, to the state of Nevada. The original McCarran airport began at the Las Vegas Gunnery School, Nellis. He helped individuals and companies survive.

If we do this, then I presume we will include FDR in the purge because in June, 1939, he banned the docking of a ship of Jewish refugees escaping from Germany. Again, a sad day.