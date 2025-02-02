49°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Renewables represent a more rational approach to energy policy

More Stories
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: Big changes for America since Jan. 20
The White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
LETTER: The Trump whirlwind
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Bishop brings message of Jesus to Trump
Clark County School District administration building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: School district pulls the plug on budding football players
Jeff Novak Henderson
February 1, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

It is fact that the United States will continue to consume more energy than ever as we move into the future. But in your Tuesday editorial, “A more rational U.S. energy policy,” you misconstrue the facts.

The editorial notes that global temperatures are not falling, and quotes Richard York’s 2019 study finding that renewable energy sources compose a larger share of overall energy production, but rather than replacing fossil fuels are expanding the overall amount of energy that is produced. The Review-Journal perceives that as a failure of green energy policies. The opposite is true.

Global temperatures have not risen as fast as they would without green energy. And by using renewable energy to fill this need, we are mitigating the effects on the environment. Conversely, by not needing to increase the amount of fossil fuel sources to meet these demands, we have prevented global warming from increasing and air quality being negatively affected.

It will be many years before we significantly reduce total fossil fuel usage. The data shows, however, that our increasing demand for energy can and will be met by renewables rather than fossil fuels. This is a win for the environment and a more rational energy policy. Mr. York concludes in his study that, “What is necessary is an active suppression of fossil fuels.”

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: Big changes for America since Jan. 20
Gordon Hurst Las Vegas

Another big change is that criminals who are illegally in our country will, as of Jan. 20, no longer be allowed to remain here.

The White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
LETTER: The Trump whirlwind
Jim Veltri Las Vegas

What else can we expect? This is going to be a long four years for many Americans.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Bishop brings message of Jesus to Trump
Elizabeth Zivanov North Las Vegas

The amount of uproar over the homily preached at the presidential prayer service has been surprising, to say the least.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Everyone talks about the weather
Robert Hirst Las Vegas

Viewers don’t need “personalities” to read the same information on every channel with more emphasis on happy talk than accuracy.

AP Photo/LM Otero, File
LETTER: Tax Nevada’s casinos
Carol Gordon Pahrump

I read where the gamers make billions of dollars every month, and yet the state needs $9.1 billion from the feds? Why are we not taxing casinos enough to take care of that?

President Donald Trump, joined by Melania Trump, left, and Barron Trump, arrives to speak at an ...
LETTER: Trump is a welcome change
Mike Morgan Las Vegas

What we appreciate most about his approach are the immediate “day one” actions taken to address problems.

MORE STORIES