LETTER: Renewables represent a more rational approach to energy policy

The data shows that our increasing demand for energy can and will be met by renewables rather than fossil fuels.

It is fact that the United States will continue to consume more energy than ever as we move into the future. But in your Tuesday editorial, “A more rational U.S. energy policy,” you misconstrue the facts.

The editorial notes that global temperatures are not falling, and quotes Richard York’s 2019 study finding that renewable energy sources compose a larger share of overall energy production, but rather than replacing fossil fuels are expanding the overall amount of energy that is produced. The Review-Journal perceives that as a failure of green energy policies. The opposite is true.

Global temperatures have not risen as fast as they would without green energy. And by using renewable energy to fill this need, we are mitigating the effects on the environment. Conversely, by not needing to increase the amount of fossil fuel sources to meet these demands, we have prevented global warming from increasing and air quality being negatively affected.

It will be many years before we significantly reduce total fossil fuel usage. The data shows, however, that our increasing demand for energy can and will be met by renewables rather than fossil fuels. This is a win for the environment and a more rational energy policy. Mr. York concludes in his study that, “What is necessary is an active suppression of fossil fuels.”