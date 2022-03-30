69°F
LETTER: Rents, gasoline and food are all rising quickly in Las Vegas

Thomas Kirstead North Las Vegas
March 29, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden signs an executive order. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
As far as real estate markets go, we are ranked the fifth hottest in the country. Rent is rising by leaps and bounds, and many owners are selling rental properties now because of the huge valuations. There is no relief in sight for renters. For gasoline prices, we are No. 2 or No. 3 in the nation. When the higher fuel costs hit our groceries, they will obliterate some family budgets.

I would hope Democratic politicians would attack this issue, but not much has happened. Seems to me it’s time to elect leaders and vote out our current politicians.

