Letters

LETTER: Rep. Susie Lee contracts COVID

Don Dieckmann Henderson
December 2, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Susie Lee. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Susie Lee. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In response to the your Thursday story about Rep. Susie Lee testing positive for COVID-19: It is the height of hypocrisy to travel around the country on personal matters while being part of the elite telling the peasants to stay home, socially distance, wear masks, wash our hands, etc., etc.

After taking all those precautions, how is it possible Rep. Lee contracted the virus? Yet our rulers continue to demonize the unwashed masses and threaten increased limits on our freedoms if we don’t shut up, do what we are told and follow the dictates they issue — all without evidence that they are actually accomplishing their intended purpose.

Meanwhile, so many of our leaders are contracting the virus and blaming the masses for the accelerated spread of COVID. That is the reason the masses distrust and despise the “rulers.” How many people did Rep. Lee infect while disregarding her own advice? But she will get the very best treatment from a system she wishes to tear down and rebuild under her own control, all at my expense. That is how I define “deplorable.”

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Politicians continue to flout their own edicts
William Martin Henderson

Once again, we see another politician following the example of far too many elected representatives who tell us to do as they say, not as they do.

AP Photo/David Goldman, File
LETTER: Thanksgiving travelers are selfish
James Hutkin Henderson

It is amazing the number of people who completely ignored recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention not to travel on Thanksgiving.